ഇറാന്‍ ആണവ കരാര്‍: യുഎസിന് യുഎഇയുടെ പിന്തുണ

English summary

The United Arab Emirates strongly supports President Donald Trump's new strategy to address the full range of Iran's destructive actions. In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said: For too long, the Iranian regime has spread destruction and chaos throughout the region and beyond. The nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - offered Iran an opportunity to engage responsibly with the international community. Instead, it only emboldened Iran to intensify its provocative and destabilising behaviour