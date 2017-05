സുക്മ ആക്രമണത്തിന് കനത്ത തിരിച്ചടി നൽകി: സിആർപിഎഫ് വധിച്ചത് 15 മാവോയിസ്റ്റുകളെ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:25 [IST]

The CRPF on Tuesday claimed to have gunned down 10-15 Maoists in a massive operation after "storming the core area" of the rebels in Bastar's Dantewada on Sunday, in a bid to avenge the massacre of 25 jawans in Sukma on April 24.