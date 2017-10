രാജ്യം വികസിച്ചില്ലെങ്കിലും ആസ്തി വികസിപ്പിച്ച് ബിജെപി; കോൺഗ്രസും മോശക്കാരല്ല, കണക്കുകൾ പുറത്ത്!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The value of declared assets of BJP has increased from Rs. 122.93 crore in 2004-05 to Rs. 893.88 crore in 2015-16 while that of Congress, it has risen from Rs. 167.35 crore to Rs. 758.79 crore, according to the NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Election Watch.