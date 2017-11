''നാം ഒന്ന് നമുക്ക് നാല്''; ഹിന്ദുക്കൾ നാല് മക്കളെയെങ്കിലും വളർത്തണം , കാരണം...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A senior Hindu seer on Saturday said Hindus must bear at least four children till the Uniform Civil Code is implemented to check "demographic imbalance". Swami Govindadev Giriji Maharaj of Bharat Mata Mandirin Haridwar said the two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone, noting that India had lost those territories wherever Hindu population reduced, resulting in demographic imbalance.