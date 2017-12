കുൽഭൂഷന്റെ ഭാര്യയുടെ ചെരുപ്പ് ഊരി വാങ്ങിയതെന്തിന്? അതിന് കാരണമുണ്ട്... പാകിസ്താന്റെ വിശദീകരണം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Pakistan government on Tuesday claimed that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife was made to remove her shoes during their meeting on December 25 as “there was something” in them. India has accused Pakistan of violating mutual understandings on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family and said the former Navy officer appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction.