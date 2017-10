Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In the first sign that the Special Investigation Unit, investigating the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh may have homed in on her killers, the SIT has reportedly asked the NIA and CBI to share details about three right-wing activists —Sarang Akolkar alias Sarang Kulkarni, Jay Prakash alias Anna and Praveen Linkar - associated with the Sanatan Sanstha, who are suspects in the murders of rationalists - Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and researcher Dr. M.M. Kalburgi.