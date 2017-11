Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Most of us have multiple bank accounts but seriously track just one or two accounts. We may not remember the last time we checked the monthly statement of some of our bank accounts. The deposit or withdrawal of cash or the transfer of funds is mostly kept track of through sms alerts. Some banks don’t even send sms alerts for smaller transactions such as the deposit of cooking gas subsidy, which has shrunk to just Rs 200-300 per cylinder these days due to lower oil prices.