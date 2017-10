ഐസിസിനെ സഹായിക്കാൻ എയർഹോസ്റ്റസും; സ്വർണ്ണം കടത്താൻ പദ്ധതി, നിരീക്ഷണത്തിൽ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An air hostess has come under the radar of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after her name cropped up during the interrogation of the two alleged Islamic State (ISIS) operatives arrested from Surat and Ankleshwar on Wednesday . The air hostess is reportedly close to Ubaid Mirza, the Surat-based lawyer and hotelier who was arrested along with Kasim Stimberwala, an echo cardiogram lab technician in Ankleshwar-based private hospital.