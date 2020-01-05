  • search
    മുഖം മറച്ച് ആയുധങ്ങളുമായെത്തി ആക്രമണം; പോലീസ് ആസ്ഥാനം വളയാൻ ജാമിയ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളുടെ ആഹ്വാനം

    10:04 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയു അധ്യാപികയായ സുചിത്ര സെന്നിന് ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റു
    10:03 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയുവിലെ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് നേരെയുളള ആക്രമണം ചെറുക്കാൻ ദില്ലി സ്വദേശികൾ ജെഎൻയു മെയിൻ ഗേറ്റിന് മുമ്പിൽ ഒത്തുകൂടണമെന്ന് സ്വരാ ഭാസ്കർ. ആക്രമണം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ സർക്കാരിനും പോലീസിനും മേൽ സമ്മർദ്ദം ചെലുത്തണമെന്നും സ്വരാ ഭാസ്കർ. ജെഎൻയുവിൽ അധ്യാപകർക്ക് നേരെയും ആക്രമണം നടക്കുകയാണെന്നും തന്റെ മാതാപിതാക്കളും ക്യാമ്പസിനകത്താണുള്ളതെന്നും സ്വരാ ഭാസ്കർ വീഡിയോയിൽ പറയുന്നു
    9:54 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയുവിലെ സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമായെന്ന് ദില്ലി പോലീസ്
    9:53 PM, 5 Jan
    അമിത് ഷാ രാജി വയ്ക്കണമെന്ന് ആം ആദ്മി പാർട്ടി
    9:53 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയുവിൽ നടന്നത് ആസൂത്രിത ആക്രമണമെന്ന് യെച്ചൂരി
    9:48 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയുവിൽ ക്രമസമാധാനം പുനസ്ഥാപിക്കാൻ എല്ലാ നടപടികളും സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ പോലീസിന് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകിയെന്ന് ലഫ്. ഗവർണർ
    9:45 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയു ആക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് മമതാ ബാനർജി. നടപടി ജനാധിപത്യത്തിന് അപമാനം. വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് ഐക്യദാർണ്ഡ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ പ്രതിനിധി സംഘം ദില്ലിയിലെത്തുമെന്നും മമത.
    9:40 PM, 5 Jan
    ക്രമസമാധാനം പുനസ്ഥാപിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികളെടുക്കാൻ പോലീസിന് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകാൻ ദില്ലി ലഫ്. ഗവർണറോട് അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാൾ
    9:39 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയു ആക്രമണത്തിൽ പരുക്കേറ്റ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്കും അധ്യാപകർക്കും വൈദ്യ സഹായം ലഭ്യമാക്കുമെന്ന് ദില്ലി സർക്കാർ. ക്യാമ്പസിലേക്ക് ആംബുലൻസ് അയച്ചു
    9:38 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയുവിലെ ആക്രമണം സർക്കാർ പിന്തുണയോടെ നടന്നതെന്ന് പി ചിദംബരം
    9:38 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയു ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ അമിത് ഷാ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനം രാജിവയ്ക്കണമെന്ന് ആം ആദ്മി
    9:31 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയുവിലെത്തിയ യോഗേന്ദ്ര യാദവിന് നേർക്ക് കയ്യേറ്റം. അധ്യാപകരോട് സംസാരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ തന്നെ ഗുണ്ടകൾ ആക്രമിച്ചുവെന്ന് യോഗേന്ദ്ര യാദവ്
    9:30 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെ എൻ യു അക്രമം ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി. ഫാസിസ്റ്റുകൾക്ക് വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ ഭയമെന്നും രാഹുൽ
    9:30 PM, 5 Jan
    ദില്ലി പോലീസ് ആസ്ഥാനം ഉപരോധിക്കാൻ ആഹ്വാനം. ജാമിയ മിലിയയിലെ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളുടേതാണ് ആഹ്വാനം.
    9:30 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയു അക്രമത്തെ ശക്തമായി അപലപിച്ച് കോൺഗ്രസ്. നടന്നത് ഭരണകൂട ഭീകരതയാണോ എന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ്.
    9:30 PM, 5 Jan
    അമ്പതോളം അക്രമികൾ ഇപ്പോഴും ക്യാമ്പസിനകത്തുണ്ടെന്ന് വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ
    9:29 PM, 5 Jan
    ജെഎൻയുവിൽ വൻ പോലീസ് സംഘത്തെ വിന്യസിച്ചു. ജെഎൻയുവിലേക്കുള്ള റോഡുകൾ പോലീസ് അടച്ചു
    9:29 PM, 5 Jan
    ഇടതുപക്ഷ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ തങ്ങളുടെ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ ആക്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന ആരോപണവുമായി എബിവിപി അധ്യക്ഷൻ ദുർഗേഷ് കുമാർ രംഗത്ത് എത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 25 ഓളം എബിവിപി പ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും ദുർഗേഷ് അവകാശപ്പെട്ടു.
    9:29 PM, 5 Jan
    മുഖം മറച്ചെത്തിയ ഗുണ്ടകൾ ഹാമറുകളും വടികളുമായി ഹോസ്റ്റലിലേക്ക് കയറി ആക്രമണം നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ആരോപണം. ഹോസ്റ്റലുകൾക്ക് നേരെ കല്ലേറുണ്ടായി. നിർത്തിയിട്ട വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തു.

    ദില്ലി: ജെഎൻയു വിദ്യാർത്ഥി യൂണിയൻ അധ്യക്ഷ ഐഷി ഘോഷ് അടക്കമുള്ളവരെ മർദ്ദിച്ചത് മുഖം മറച്ചെത്തിയ ഗുണ്ടകൾ, ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. എബിവിപി സംഘമാണ് ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നിലെന്നാണ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ ആരോപിക്കുന്നത്. സമർമതി ഹോസ്റ്റൽ അക്രമികൾ അടിച്ചു തകർത്തു. അധ്യാപകർക്ക് നേരെയും ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്. വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ താമസിക്കുന്ന സബർമതി, മഹി മാന്ദ്വി, പെരിയാർ തുടങ്ങിയ ഹോസ്റ്റലുകൾക്ക് നേരെ ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായി. വൈകിട്ട് ഏഴ് മണിയോടെയാണ് ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്. ജെഎൻയു സംഭവത്തിന്റെ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റിൽ വായിക്കാം.

