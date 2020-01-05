മുഖം മറച്ച് ആയുധങ്ങളുമായെത്തി ആക്രമണം; പോലീസ് ആസ്ഥാനം വളയാൻ ജാമിയ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളുടെ ആഹ്വാനം
Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020
We strongly condemn brutality unleashed agst students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 5, 2020
The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020
The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.
ദില്ലി: ജെഎൻയു വിദ്യാർത്ഥി യൂണിയൻ അധ്യക്ഷ ഐഷി ഘോഷ് അടക്കമുള്ളവരെ മർദ്ദിച്ചത് മുഖം മറച്ചെത്തിയ ഗുണ്ടകൾ, ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. എബിവിപി സംഘമാണ് ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നിലെന്നാണ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ ആരോപിക്കുന്നത്. സമർമതി ഹോസ്റ്റൽ അക്രമികൾ അടിച്ചു തകർത്തു. അധ്യാപകർക്ക് നേരെയും ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്. വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ താമസിക്കുന്ന സബർമതി, മഹി മാന്ദ്വി, പെരിയാർ തുടങ്ങിയ ഹോസ്റ്റലുകൾക്ക് നേരെ ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായി. വൈകിട്ട് ഏഴ് മണിയോടെയാണ് ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്. ജെഎൻയു സംഭവത്തിന്റെ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റിൽ വായിക്കാം.