ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് അക്കൗണ്ട് തുടങ്ങാൻ ആധാർ ആവശ്യമില്ല; വാർത്ത നിഷേധിച്ച് ഫേസ്ബുക്ക്

English summary

ontrary to reports, Facebook isn't linking Aadhaar number with user accounts in India, the social media giant has clarified via a blog post. "We are not collecting Aadhaar data and do not require people to enter their Aadhaar name when they sign up to Facebook," it reiterated denying all the reports that said the social media platform now required people's Aadhaar information when they sign up for a Facebook account.