കസ്ഗഞ്ച് കലാപത്തിന് പിന്നിൽ പാകിസ്താനെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുന്നവർ; വിവാദ പ്രസ്താവനയുമായി ബിജെപി എംപി!

English summary

Amid tension in Kasganj, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar on Tuesday said miscreants who support Pakistan and can go to any extent to defy the tricolour are the ones behind the violence in the Uttar Pradesh district. The BJP MP added that this is a first such incident to have taken place after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came into power.