മ്യാൻമാറിൽ നിന്ന് ലഭിച്ചത് ദുരനുഭവങ്ങൾ, മടങ്ങുന്നത് ഭീതിയിൽ, വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലുമായി റോഹിങ്ക്യൻ ജനത

English summary

ne day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson finally labeled the brutal treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar “ethnic cleansing,” representatives from Bangladesh and Myanmar announced they had inked a preliminary agreement negotiating the possible repatriation of the displaced, persecuted, Rohingya population back to Myanmar. Amnesty International called the news “unthinkable” for a country that has not yet addressed the atrocities committed against this minority population, let alone the system that has oppressed them for decades.