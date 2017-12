Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A trip to United Arab Emirates — with its emirate of Dubai being one of the most popular foreign destinations for Indian travellers — will cost 5-7% more from the New Year. Due to its dwindling oil fortunes and weakening economy, UAE will levy VAT at 5% from January 1, 2018, on a majority of goods and services including hotels, sightseeing tours and car hires.