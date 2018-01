Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#Mumbai Dabbawallas Association decide to not run its delivery service, today; head of the association Subhash Talekar says "means of transportation difficult for delivery of tiffins on time during #MaharashtraBandh " #BhimaKoregaonViolence

English summary

Dalit groups have called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday in protest of the violent clashes that broke out on January 1. At least five lakh members of the community had gathered in villages around Bhima Koregaon near Pune to attend an event commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon.