75 നിലയിൽ നിന്ന് സെൽഫി എടുത്തു; പുറകെ 17 കാരന് കിട്ടയത് ഉഗ്രൻ പണി...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

days after a 17-year-old daredevil came under the Mumbai Police’s scanner after videos of him walking perilously on cranes of under-construction buildings without safety gear went viral on YouTube, the teenager, has realised the breach. He has taken the videos off social media and expressed regret for sending out the wrong message to the youth. In a chat with mid-day, Pranal Chavan said he wouldn’t stop doing what he loves, but will now seek permission before performing stunts.