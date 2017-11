തമാശ കാര്യമായി... മാനുഷി ചില്ലാറിനെ ചില്ലറയാക്കി, തരൂരിന് വനിത കമ്മീഷന്റെ നോട്ടീസ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!

English summary

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor appears to have landed in hot water for his tweets on demonetisation that associated the name of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar to rupee coins. After Tharoor found himself at the receiving end of a social media backlash, the National Commission for Women said it will summon him over the remark.