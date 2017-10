ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യൽ അഞ്ചു മണിക്കൂർ , ഹണിപ്രീതിന് ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം, ഡോക്ടർമാരെത്തി, ശേഷം രഹസ്യ കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogated Honeypreet + and Rakesh Kumar Arora on Sunday, in relation to their role in violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Panchakula on August 25. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manbir Singh of SIT, however, refused to divulge the details.