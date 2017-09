യുഎസും സൗദിയും യുഎഇയും യമനികളെ ഭിന്നിപ്പിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ഹൂത്തി നേതാവ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The leader of Yemen's Houthi group has marked with a defiant speech the eve of the third anniversary of the day his fighters stormed into the capital Sanaa. Appeaing on the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV on Wednesday, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi criticised the Saudi-led coalition opposing his forces, who control large expanses of territory and took Sanaa on what they consider