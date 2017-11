ഇതാണ് വെല്ലുവിളി; ബിജെപിയോട് ദളിത് നേതാവിന്റെ വെല്ലുവിളി, കറുത്ത പശുവിനെ ബലിനൽകും, തടയൂ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) leader Bandhu Tirkey's remark on cow sacrifice sparked a war of words in the political circles. Criticising Tirkey's announcement that he will sacrifice a black cow in February next year, the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP) said that sacrificing a cow has never been a tradition among the tribal culture as other animals and birds like pig or hen have been sacrificed by the tribal on some specific occasions.