ഗുർമീതിന്റെ വീട് കണ്ട് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ഞെട്ടി, ശൗചാലയം പോലും ബുള്ളറ്റ്പ്രൂഫ്, പിന്നെയുമുണ്ട് കാഴ്ചകൾ..

English summary

Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was one of the few persons in the country with Z-plus category security cover, had even made his residence 'Tera Vas" bulletproof. The sanitization of his three-storey house in Sirsa has found that the doors and windows of his residence were bulletproof and all the luxuries of a king.