    പാതിരാത്രി നാടകീയ നീക്കങ്ങൾ പാഴായി! നിർഭയ കേസിലെ പ്രതികളുടെ വധശിക്ഷ അൽപസമയത്തിനകം

    ദില്ലി: നിര്‍ഭയ കേസിലെ പ്രതികളെ തൂക്കിലേറ്റാന്‍ ഏതാനും മണിക്കൂറുകള്‍ മാത്രം ബാക്കി നില്‍ക്കേ ദില്ലിയില്‍ അര്‍ധരാത്രി നാടകീയ രംഗങ്ങള്‍. ദില്ലി ഹൈക്കോടതി പ്രതികളുടെ ഹര്‍ജി തളളിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ കേസ് സുപ്രീം കോടതിക്ക് മുന്നിലെത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. പാതിരാത്രിയോടെയാണ് പ്രതികളുടെ അഭിഭാഷകനായ എപി സിംഗ് സുപ്രീം കോടതി രജിസ്ട്രാരുടെ വസതിയില്‍ എത്തി കേസ് പരിഗണിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടത്. ആര്‍ ഭാനുമതി അധ്യക്ഷയായ ബെഞ്ചാണ് ഹർജി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത്.

    Live Updates...

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:41 AM, 20 Mar
    മകൾക്ക് ഒടുവിൽ നീതി ലഭിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് നിർഭയയുടെ അമ്മ
    3:38 AM, 20 Mar
    കുറ്റവാളികളുടെ ഹർജിയിൽ കഴന്പില്ലെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി
    3:37 AM, 20 Mar
    നിർഭയ കേസിൽ കുറ്റവാളികളുടെ വധശിക്ഷ ഇന്ന് തന്നെ നടപ്പിലാക്കും
    3:34 AM, 20 Mar
    കുറ്റവാളികളുടെ ഹർജി സുപ്രീം കോടതി തള്ളി
    3:29 AM, 20 Mar
    കുറ്റവാളികളുടെ ഹർജി നിലനിൽക്കില്ലെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി
    3:28 AM, 20 Mar
    രാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ തീരുമാനത്തിൽ ഇടപെടാൻ കോടതിയ്ക്ക് പരിമിതിയുണ്ടെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി
    3:20 AM, 20 Mar
    താങ്കൾ മികച്ച ശ്രമം നടത്തിയെന്ന് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ഭാനുമതി, എപി സിങിനോട്. കേസിൽ വാദം അവസാന ഘട്ടത്തിൽ
    3:14 AM, 20 Mar
    പ്രതികളുടെ വധശിക്ഷ നടപ്പിലാക്കുന്നത് രണ്ട് ദിവസത്തേക്ക് മാറ്റി വയ്ക്കണമെന്ന് എപി സിങിന്റെ ആവശ്യം
    3:12 AM, 20 Mar
    വധശിക്ഷ ഇന്ന് തന്നെ നടപ്പിലാക്കണമെന്ന് തുഷാർ മേത്ത
    3:11 AM, 20 Mar
    പുതിയ കേസുകൾ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി പ്രതിഭാഗം അഭിഭാഷകൻ. രാജ്യം മുഴുവൻ നിർഭയ കേസ് പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ നീങ്ങി.എന്തിനാണ് ഇനി പ്രതികളെ തൂക്കിലേറ്റുന്നത് എന്നും പ്രതിഭാഗം അഭിഭാഷൻ. പ്രതികൾ ഇതിനകം തന്നെ ശിക്ഷ അനുഭവിച്ചുകഴിഞ്ഞു എന്നും അഭിഭാഷകൻ എപി സിങ്
    3:08 AM, 20 Mar
    ദയാഹർജി തള്ളാൻ പാടില്ല എന്നതിൽ പുതിയ വാദം ഉണ്ടോ എന്ന് കോടതി
    3:05 AM, 20 Mar
    പവൻ ഗുപ്തയുടെ മൊഴി കോടതി കേൾക്കണമെന്ന് എപി സിംഗ്
    3:03 AM, 20 Mar
    ദയാഹർജി രാഷ്ട്രപതി തളളിയതിനെതിരെ വാദങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ഉന്നയിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് കോടതി
    3:01 AM, 20 Mar
    ഈ വാദങ്ങൾ നേരത്തെ ഉന്നയിച്ചതല്ലേ എന്ന് കോടതി
    2:57 AM, 20 Mar
    പ്രതി പവൻ ഗുപ്തയ്ക്ക് പ്രായപൂർത്തിയായിരുന്നില്ല എന്ന വാദം ആവർത്തിച്ച് അഭിഭാഷകൻ എപി സിംഗ്
    2:56 AM, 20 Mar
    ജസ്റ്റിസ് അശോക് ഭൂഷൺ, ജസ്റ്റിസ് ഭൊപ്പണ്ണ എന്നിവരാണ് ബഞ്ചിലെ മറ്റ് ജഡ്ജിമാർ
    2:55 AM, 20 Mar
    ജസ്റ്റിസ് ഭാനുമതി അധ്യക്ഷയായ മൂന്നംഗ ബഞ്ചാണ് കേസ് കേൾക്കുന്നത്
    2:54 AM, 20 Mar
    കേസിൽ സുപ്രീം കോടതിയിൽ വാദം തുടങ്ങി
    2:50 AM, 20 Mar
    രാവിലെ 5.30നാണ് പ്രതികളെ തൂക്കിലേറ്റേണ്ടത്
    2:47 AM, 20 Mar
    സോളിസിറ്റർ ജനറൽ തുഷാർ മേത്ത സുപ്രീം കോടതിയിൽ
    2:47 AM, 20 Mar
    കൂടുതൽ ആളുകളെ കോടതിയിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശിപ്പിക്കുന്നില്ല
    2:47 AM, 20 Mar
    കേസ് പരിഗണിക്കാനിരിക്കെ സുപ്രീം കോടതിയിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം
    2:36 AM, 20 Mar
    നിർഭയയുടെ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ സുപ്രീം കോടതിയിൽ
    2:35 AM, 20 Mar
    അൽപസമയത്തിനകം നിർഭയ കേസ് സുപ്രീം കോടതി പരിഗണിക്കും

    delhi

    English summary
    Nirbhaya Case: Convicts moves to Supreme Court Live Updates
