പാതിരാത്രി നാടകീയ നീക്കങ്ങൾ പാഴായി! നിർഭയ കേസിലെ പ്രതികളുടെ വധശിക്ഷ അൽപസമയത്തിനകം
ദില്ലി: നിര്ഭയ കേസിലെ പ്രതികളെ തൂക്കിലേറ്റാന് ഏതാനും മണിക്കൂറുകള് മാത്രം ബാക്കി നില്ക്കേ ദില്ലിയില് അര്ധരാത്രി നാടകീയ രംഗങ്ങള്. ദില്ലി ഹൈക്കോടതി പ്രതികളുടെ ഹര്ജി തളളിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ കേസ് സുപ്രീം കോടതിക്ക് മുന്നിലെത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. പാതിരാത്രിയോടെയാണ് പ്രതികളുടെ അഭിഭാഷകനായ എപി സിംഗ് സുപ്രീം കോടതി രജിസ്ട്രാരുടെ വസതിയില് എത്തി കേസ് പരിഗണിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടത്. ആര് ഭാനുമതി അധ്യക്ഷയായ ബെഞ്ചാണ് ഹർജി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത്.
Live Updates...
2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Justice Bhushan asks what are the grounds on which AP Singh (advocate of convicts) is challenging the rejection of mercy petition?— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020
Justice Bhushan further says AP Singh is raising grounds which have already been argued. https://t.co/HNs5dwXeuQ
2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Supreme Court begins hearing in the petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta against rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking stay on execution. pic.twitter.com/SG90b6jYrD— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020