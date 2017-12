Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Ministry of Railwayslaunched1STSwarna Rajdhani ( Train no 12314 New Delhi- Sealdah Rajdhani) rake today.A Major Leap in Improving Passenger Experience on Rajdhani Trains:14 Rajdhani Trains & 15 Shatabdi Trains will be upgraded under Project Swarna. pic.twitter.com/1C62BChblt

English summary

india railway launches swarna coaches. newly upgraded coaches with more facilities in sealdah rajdhani express. a tweet by the railways ministry yesterday said that improving passenger experience on rajdhani Trains It added that 14 rajdhani trains and 15 shatabdi trains would be upgraded i swarna coach project