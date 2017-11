സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ കളികൾ നടക്കില്ല, റോഹിങ്ക്യൻ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് തിരിച്ചറിയൽ കാർഡ്, ഇനി തൊട്ടാൽ പണികിട്ടും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

"Bangladesh government stood beside the displaced Rohingyas on the humanitarian grounds. . . Not only that the whole world is beside you," the President said while distributing relief goods to the displaced Rohingyas at Kutupalong in Ukhiya Upazila here.The president witnessed the conditions of the Rohingyas, spoke to them and listened to stories of their plights during his visit, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told journalists this evening.