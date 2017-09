സ്പാനിഷ് ടൂറിസ്റ്റിനെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് ദുബായ് പോലീസ്‌; നഷ്ടമായ മൊബൈല്‍ ഫോണ്‍ വീട്ടിലേക്കയച്ചുകൊടുത്തു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Having lost her mobile phone during her visit to Dubai, a Spanish tourist returned to her country hugely disappointed. She felt she would never be able to cherish the photos of her Dubai trip captured on her phone -- which, as it later turned out -- was stolen. But a pleasant surprise awaited her. One fine day, as she was busy in her daily chores, she got a box delivered to her residence. Inside it was her mobile phone and a symbolic gift from Dubai Police