English summary

Chennai rk nagar bye election public campaign ends. polling will be on dec 21 thursday and result will be on dec 24th. E Madhusoodanan from ADMK Paneer selvam wing, TTV Dinakaran from anti ADMK wing, Maruth Ganesh from DMK wing, Karu Nagaraj from Bjp are the cabdidates contestiong in bye election