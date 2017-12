ബികാനീർ കുംഭകോണം; റോബർട്ട് വദ്രയുടെ രണ്ടു സഹായികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Enforcement Directorate has arrested 2 persons allegedly involved in the Bikaner Land Scam case. These two men were conduits and also linked to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra’s firm, according to PTI reports. So far, Vadra has not made any statement pertaining to the development. This is a long-standing issue over which war of words between Congress and BJP had erupted several times. Congress has maintained that this is nothing but vendetta and a witch-hunt.