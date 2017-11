ജെഎൻയുവിൽ ബിരിയാണിക്കും വിലക്ക്; പിഴ അടക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ, പാകം ചെയ്തത് ബീഫ് ബിരിയാണിയെന്ന് എബിവിപി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has slapped fines ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 on four students for cooking and eating biryani near the Administrative Block in June. The university said this constitutes ‘indiscipline’. Office orders issued by the Chief Proctor, Kaushal Kumar, dated November 8, states that they have been punished under the clause: “any other act which may be considered by the Vice-Chancellor or any other competent authority to be an act of violation of discipline and conduct by the JNU statutes”.