പതിനാലുകാരിയുമായി ലൈംഗീകബന്ധത്തിലേർപ്പെട്ടു; കാശ് കൊടുക്കാതെ മുങ്ങി, ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An Indian-origin student was sentenced to 10 months in jail in Singapore for taking the services of an underage prostitute and not paying her in May last year, a media report said today. Hari Kumar Anpalagan, 25, was found guilty of having sex with the girl, who had admitted she was 14-year-old and was providing services in exchange for cash, the Straight Times reported.