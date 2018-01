Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Thank you, Your Excellency, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Hon. Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain, @khalidalkhalifa for being a gracious host at lunch today. pic.twitter.com/zDtwBaqpQ0

English summary

Rahul Gandhi today met with Crown Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa here and discussed a variety of bilateral issues of interest during his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief.Gandhi, who is here as a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa.