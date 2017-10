ലൈവ് ലൊക്കേഷന്‍ ഷെയറിംഗുമായി വാട്സ്ആപ്പ്: ബുധനാഴ്ച മുതല്‍ ഫീച്ചര്‍ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ ലഭിക്കും!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

WhatsApp will start rolling out the option to share "live location," from Wednesday. With this, a user can choose to let a contact or a group trace their location or movement on a map in real time for a defined window of time. This is different from the current "share location" feature which shares a static location. However, like the static location, live location too will only be visible to the contacts or groups one chooses to share it with.