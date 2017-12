Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Idea Cellular has modified its postpaid plans and named them Nirvana postpaid plans. Under these postpaid plans, Idea Cellular has come up with a bunch of offers to counter the postpaid plans of Airtel and Vodafone. The Nirvana plans start at Rs. 389 and goes up till Rs. 2,999. There are eight offers under Nirvana which includes unlimited calling, free roaming facilities, unlimited messaging and more.