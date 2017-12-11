വിരാട് കോലി അനുഷ്കയ്ക്ക് സ്വന്തം.. ഗംഭീരമായി താരവിവാഹം ഇറ്റലിയിൽ!!

റോം: ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീം ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ വിരാട് കോലി വിവാഹിതനായി. ബോളിവുഡ് നടി അനുഷ്ക ശർമയാണ് വധു. ഇറ്റലിയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് താരവിവാഹം നടന്നത്. ഏറെ വർഷങ്ങൾ നീണ്ട പ്രണയത്തിനൊടുവിലാണ് സൂപ്പർ താരങ്ങൾ വിവാഹിതരാകുന്നത്. ഇടയ്ക്ക് വേർപിരിയുകയും വീണ്ടും കൂടിച്ചേരുകയും ചെയ്ത വിരാട് കോലി - അനുഷ്ക ശർമ പ്രണയകഥ ഏത് ബോളിവുഡ് സിനിമയെയും വെല്ലുന്ന തരത്തിൽ നാടകീയത നിറ‍ഞ്ഞതാണ്. ഒടുവിൽ കട്ട സസ്പെൻസുമായി വിവാഹവാർത്തയും.

അനുഷ്ക ശർമ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച ചിത്രം

വിവാഹവാർത്ത അറിയിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് വിരാട് കോലിയും അനുഷ്ക ശർമയും മൈക്രോ ബ്ലോഗിങ് വെബ്സൈറ്റായ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പോസ്റ്റുകൾ ഇട്ടു. രസകരമെന്ന് പറയട്ടെ രണ്ടുപേരും ട്വിറ്ററിൽ എഴുതിയത് ഒരേ സന്ദേശമാണ്. എന്നാല്‍ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ വ്യത്യസ്തം. എന്നത്തേക്കുമായുള്ള സ്നേഹബന്ധത്തിന്റെ കരാറൊപ്പിട്ട കാര്യമാണ് താരങ്ങൾ ട്വീറ്റിൽ അറിയിച്ചത്. വീട്ടുകാർക്കും അഭ്യുദയകാംക്ഷികൾക്കും ആരാധകർക്കും ഇരുവരും നന്ദി പറയുന്നു.

