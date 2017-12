ആർകെ നഗറിൽ അണ്ണാഡിഎംകെയേയും ഡിഎംകെയേയും തള്ളി ദിനകരൻ; എക്സിറ്റ് പോൾ ഫലം പുറത്ത്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The exit poll result for bypoll in RK Nagar Assembly Constituency has predicted independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran as the clear winner. The voting for prestigious RK Nagar Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu took place today. The voting for high-stakes bypoll in RK Nagar Assembly constituency, which had fallen vacant after the death of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, started today amid tight security after days of the controversial campaign.