Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Post the merger of its five associates, State Bank of India (SBI) has changed names and Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) codes of nearly 1,300 of its branches. The country’s largest lender has changed the names and IFSC codes of branches located in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.