ഇതാണോ രാജ്യസ്നേഹം! കോലിക്ക് ബിജെപി എംഎൽഎയുടെ വിമർശനം, കാരണം വിവാഹം തന്നെ

English summary

A BJP MLA today sparked a new controversy as he said that star cricketer Virat Kohli is not a patriot because he chose Italy as his marriage destination.Virat has earned money and fame in India and he went to Italy to get married. Bhagwan Ram got married on this land, Bhagwan Krishna got married on this land and this man went to Italy to get married. He cannot be a rashtra bhakt [patriot]," said Panna Lal Shakya, BJP MLA from Guna, Madhya Prades