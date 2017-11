കണ്ണൂരിൽ ആർഎസ്എസ് പ്രവർത്തകന്റെ വീടിന് സമീപം സ്ഫോടനം, പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത് അരക്കിലോ സ്ഫോടകവസ്തു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Kerala: Building owned by #RSS worker Valayangadan Raghu damaged in a blast in Kannur. Police seized half kg gunpowder from the building pic.twitter.com/YFzGeX1D9e

English summary

A building owned by an RSS worker was damaged in a blast at Koothuparambu in Kannur district, Kerala. Police seized 500 gm gunpowder from the building.