#Section144 will be imposed in #Bhopal tomorrow in the wake of #BharatBandh called on April 10 against reservation system in the country. Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/kTgB9roi7a pic.twitter.com/CJ6Jg4dcQU

Police patrolling in Alwar after a call for #BharatBandh tomorrow. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ePKlaupY32

English summary

The Centre Monday advised all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh called by some groups tomorrow reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, an official said.