Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Congress made good preformance in local body bye elections held on December 17. congress won all the four zila parishad seats as well as 16 of the 27 panchayat samiti seats and six nagar palika seats in Rajasthan.. The by-elections for 27 panchayat samitis of 19 districts, 14 nagar palikas of 12 districts and four zila parishads Bjp got only six nagar palika seats and 10 pacnchayat seats.