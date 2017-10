Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Reliance Jio may have a cause to worry as report says that a JioPhone unit exploded in Kashmir (via @IndiaTodayTech ) https://t.co/8agwluseZO

According to a report by technology blog Phone Radar, the Jio Phone explosion happened in Kashmir. The now-deleted image on Twitter shows the back panel of the phone has been melted but the battery underneath the casing seems to be intact.