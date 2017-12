ഓലയുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ ടാക്സിക്കും ബൈക്കിനും ശേഷം ഇനി സൈക്കിളും; ക്യാംപസുകളിൽ ഇനി 'ഓല പെഡലും'

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Ola, the company battling Uber in India, has turned to pedal power after it introduced a bike-sharing service.China’s Didi Chuxing and Grab in Southeast Asia have invested in bike-sharing companies, which offered dock-less bikes that users can pick up across a city and leave anywhere they want when they’re done, and now Ola — which recently raised $1.1 billion in fresh capital — has jumped into the saddle.