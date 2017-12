Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Dr Alphons kannanthanam is minister of Naredra modi govermnen. Kannanthanams nativ is Manimala of Kottayam District. 1979 he passed IAS exam by eight rank. he was Sub-collector, District collector, Delhi develpoment authority commisioner, Kerala land users board commision chairman, He left his IAS job when his eight years of serivce id left. After that he entered into politics. He contested as independent MLA of Cpm party from Kanjirapally assembly constituency and won to assembly in 2006. In 2011 he joined Bjp. 2017 september he became Central minister.