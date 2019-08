ടൊവിനോ തോമസിന് പിന്നാലെ പൃഥ്വിരാജും; ഒരു ലോഡ് സാധനങ്ങൾ കയറ്റി അയച്ചു, നന്ദി അറിയിച്ച് ഇന്ദ്രജിത്ത്!

View this post on Instagram

Our single biggest consignment till now! Thank u Raju for this truckload of materials to Wayanad.. ❤️🤗 Truck No.26 to Tirunelli Grama Panchayat, Wayanad.. #brotherlove for AnboduKochi.. @therealprithvi #anbodukochi #reliefsupply #keralafloods