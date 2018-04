രാജ്യം അപകടകരമായ അവസ്ഥയിൽ... ദളിതർക്ക് ജീവിക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്നില്ല, മീശവെച്ചാലും അക്രമമെന്ന് ബിജെപി എംപി!

India

The reason is social injustice. Dalits are beaten up for even having a mustache. I don't know what alternative they have. This is really a dangerous situation: Udit Raj, BJP MP on mass conversion of Dalits to Buddhism from Gujarat's Una, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AkQSlHDWrq

A day after 450 Dalits in Una embraced Buddhism alleging atrocities on them, BJP MP Udit Raj cited “social injustice” as the reason behind the move. Calling it “a dangerous situation”, the BJP MP is quoted by ANI as saying: “Dalits are beaten up for even having a moustache. I don’t know what alternative they have.”